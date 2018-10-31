Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for AFLAC Incorporated Reduced by Langen Mcalenn (AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Equities researchers at Langen Mcalenn cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for AFLAC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

NYSE:AFL opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

In related news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 22,425.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,081,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,415 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth $40,468,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 9,077.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 911,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 901,744 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,525,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,632,000 after purchasing an additional 821,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,715,000 after purchasing an additional 712,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

