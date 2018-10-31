Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for CBS Co. Increased by Macquarie (CBS)

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Investment analysts at Macquarie boosted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of CBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie analyst T. Nollen now anticipates that the media conglomerate will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Macquarie also issued estimates for CBS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. CBS had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 81.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBS. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CBS from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

NYSE:CBS opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. CBS has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $61.59.

In related news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $198,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 11,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $672,928.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $987,668. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBS. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CBS during the second quarter worth about $24,385,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBS by 507.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 431,475 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 360,450 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBS during the third quarter valued at about $16,906,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBS during the second quarter valued at about $12,798,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of CBS by 77.1% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 351,602 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after acquiring an additional 153,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.