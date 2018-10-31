Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Issued By Cormark

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

AUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,348,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,442,000 after buying an additional 7,550,918 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 25.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,435,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 1,694,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,488,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 1,680,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 80.0% during the second quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

