Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.46.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

FLT opened at $185.25 on Monday. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $163.39 and a 1-year high of $230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,065,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,558,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 377,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth $421,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

