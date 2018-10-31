Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Issued By Imperial Capital

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Arlo Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Imperial Capital analyst S. Khan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Imperial Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

ARLO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

In related news, insider Brian Busse acquired 2,500 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Cs Lo acquired 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $520,000.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

