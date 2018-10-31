Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Lifted by Analyst

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for American Campus Communities in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised American Campus Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

