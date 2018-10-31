Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $13.49 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,625,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 140,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 136,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America set a $132.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $354.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.95 and a 12-month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

