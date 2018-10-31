Pura Trading Down 8.7% This Week (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Pura coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Pura has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $63,977.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pura has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011136 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Profile

Pura is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 181,543,208 coins and its circulating supply is 174,760,714 coins. The official website for Pura is mypura.io . Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pura Coin Trading

Pura can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

