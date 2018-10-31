Pulmatrix (PULM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,001,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 827,072 shares.The stock last traded at $0.40 and had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.69.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,974 shares during the quarter. Pulmatrix accounts for about 0.9% of Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. owned 7.66% of Pulmatrix worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products. The company focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

