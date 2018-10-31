Pulmatrix (PULM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,001,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 827,072 shares.The stock last traded at $0.40 and had previously closed at $0.35.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.69.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Pulmatrix Company Profile (NASDAQ:PULM)
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products. The company focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
