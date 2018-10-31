Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $677,000 Holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDEV. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.12.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.58 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

