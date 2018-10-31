Prospect Capital (PSEC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 130,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

