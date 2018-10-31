ProShares UltraShort QQQ (QID) Shares Gap Up to $42.84

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.07, but opened at $42.84. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 358307 shares traded.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.81% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

