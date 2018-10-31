ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Trading 6.7% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $52.21. 22,451,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 14,898,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.