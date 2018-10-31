Progressive Corp (PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Progressive reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Progressive from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Progressive from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “$60.39” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Progressive to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,095,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,600 shares of company stock worth $8,325,164. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Progressive by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 24,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progressive by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,725,000 after buying an additional 188,567 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 116,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Progressive by 599.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 321,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,987,000 after buying an additional 275,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

