Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,517 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $36,496,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 86.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,299,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,124,000 after buying an additional 600,798 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 80,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $103,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE:PFG opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

