PRGX Global (PRGX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect PRGX Global to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PRGX Global had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. On average, analysts expect PRGX Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

Shares of PRGX Global stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. PRGX Global has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.83 million, a PE ratio of 847.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other PRGX Global news, major shareholder Strategic Opportunit Headlands acquired 13,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $119,489.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $65,424.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 87,672 shares of company stock valued at $798,900 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PRGX Global stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of PRGX Global worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.