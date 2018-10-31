Prakash Bedapudi Sells 10,000 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:LII traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.89. 496,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,318. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $229.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.20). Lennox International had a net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 474.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,017,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lennox International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,446,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lennox International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lennox International from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lennox International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lennox International from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.75.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

