Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Ball makes up about 6.5% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Ball worth $14,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5,484.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,024,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,577,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,917,000 after purchasing an additional 915,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after purchasing an additional 548,699 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,738,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 571.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 414,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $51.00 price objective on Ball and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ball from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

