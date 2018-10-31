Portland General Electric (POR) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Williams Capital upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a $45.10 rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of POR stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $200,516.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $733,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gardiner Nancy B acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

