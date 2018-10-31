Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 249,000 Shares of Easterly Acquisition Corp (EACQ) Stock

Easterly Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EACQ) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 249,000 shares of Easterly Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $2,614,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 19th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 500,000 shares of Easterly Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00.
EACQ stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Easterly Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.25.
About Easterly Acquisition
Easterly Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with companies operating in the financial services industry. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.