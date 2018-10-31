Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 249,000 Shares of Easterly Acquisition Corp (EACQ) Stock

Easterly Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EACQ) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 249,000 shares of Easterly Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $2,614,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 19th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 500,000 shares of Easterly Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00.

EACQ stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Easterly Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Acquisition by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 960,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 73,125 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Acquisition by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,315,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 573,053 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Acquisition by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 271,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Acquisition by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,920,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 353,918 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Acquisition

Easterly Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with companies operating in the financial services industry. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

