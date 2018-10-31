Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 66.16% and a negative return on equity of 108.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.29.

PLUG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 17,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

In other Plug Power news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 31,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $54,223.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,565.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Plug Power by 183.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 73,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 82,741 shares during the last quarter. 30.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

