Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Receives $70.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. Plexus has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Plexus had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $771.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $138,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,116 shares of company stock worth $5,961,892. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 330,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,640,000 after acquiring an additional 167,870 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Plexus by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 376,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,130 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter worth about $6,216,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plexus by 34.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 248,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

