PlayCoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. PlayCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.27 million worth of PlayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, LBank and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, PlayCoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00148193 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00241748 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.18 or 0.09609573 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012221 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PlayCoin

PlayCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PlayCoin is medium.com/@playcoin . PlayCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY . The official website for PlayCoin is playcoin.game

Buying and Selling PlayCoin

PlayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

