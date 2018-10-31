PlatinumBAR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $954.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $264,087.00 and approximately $954.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 1,707,329 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

