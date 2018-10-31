PJT Partners (PJT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PJT Partners had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $140.14 million for the quarter.

Shares of PJT traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,190. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $58.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PJT Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

