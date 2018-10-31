Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 138.42%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pitney Bowes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

