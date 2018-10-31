PiplCoin Trading Down 65.4% Over Last 7 Days (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 65.4% lower against the dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $136,405.00 and approximately $295.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

