Piper Jaffray Companies Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a report issued on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

COG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

NYSE COG opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 330.5% during the second quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 70,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 53,942 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 21.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,040,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,607,000 after buying an additional 185,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 105,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 41.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

