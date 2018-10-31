Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Issues Earnings Results

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $149.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million.

Shares of PES traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.00. 13,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $186.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.93. Pioneer Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

In related news, Director C John Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,870.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,250. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PES. Wells Fargo & Co set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.