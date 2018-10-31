Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Pioneer Energy Services in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $149.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

PES stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. 105,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $186.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.93.

In other news, Director C John Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,476 shares in the company, valued at $173,474.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 4,813.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,753 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $2,943,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,570,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 467,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,913,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 375,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

