Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $8.30 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.71.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.68. 54,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,159,303. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.78 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

