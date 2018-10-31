Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 53.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 461,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 214,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $19,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $322,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “$41.68” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.