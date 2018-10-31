Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,479 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,407,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,411,000 after purchasing an additional 129,277 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 18.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,665,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,323,000 after purchasing an additional 414,431 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 230.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,786,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,073 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 125.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,690,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 76.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after acquiring an additional 572,700 shares in the last quarter.

KSS traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $82.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other Kohl’s news, President Sona Chawla sold 27,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $2,202,885.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 253,021 shares in the company, valued at $20,474,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie A. Streeter sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $389,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,331. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

