Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.71.

NYSE PDM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 77,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,729. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.