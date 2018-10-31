Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc (V)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Shares of V opened at $132.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a one year low of $106.60 and a one year high of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $280.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s payout ratio is 18.22%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.