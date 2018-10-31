PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 4,501.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.37. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $17.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Santander upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

