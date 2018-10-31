Perpetual Ltd Sells 7,700 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Perpetual Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185,668 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.78 and a fifty-two week high of $188.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 57.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 71.36%.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $235,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.42.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.