Perpetual Ltd Grows Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq accounts for 6.4% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $47,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, TNB Financial bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $140,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.62.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

