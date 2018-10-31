Perpetual Ltd Buys 12,100 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. National Alliance Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.06.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

