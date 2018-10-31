PerkinElmer (PKI) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.66.

NYSE:PKI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,973. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.84.

In related news, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $249,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $319,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,535. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

