Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Perion Network had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PERI. ValuEngine cut shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, August 13th.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

