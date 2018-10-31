PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471,913 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,102,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,684,000 after buying an additional 1,291,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,085,000 after buying an additional 3,115,305 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,098,000 after buying an additional 376,620 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,852,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,914,000 after buying an additional 46,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,017,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,005,000 after purchasing an additional 711,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,819 shares of company stock worth $20,406,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cfra set a $129.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

