Penumbra (PEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America’s price target indicates a potential downside of 73.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.71.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13,876.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.08. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $82.55 and a 1 year high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 7.19%. Analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $1,099,637.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Evans sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $1,501,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,556.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,518 shares of company stock worth $5,505,218. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after purchasing an additional 195,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,222,000 after purchasing an additional 96,324 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4,927.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,867,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

