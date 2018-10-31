Pennsylvania Trust Co Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $31,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $73.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 971,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,103,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $20,168,789.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 971,800 shares in the company, valued at $70,037,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 701,269 shares of company stock worth $49,544,684. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

