Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,678. The stock has a market cap of $492.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.51. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 48.08%. Analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,138 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 28.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 770,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 291,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

