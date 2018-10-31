Peel Hunt Cuts Mitie Group (MTO) Price Target to GBX 147

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 147 ($1.92) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mitie Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.43) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 205.38 ($2.68).

MTO opened at GBX 147.10 ($1.92) on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 147.90 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

