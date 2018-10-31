Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Position Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,049,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,330 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,448,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,674,000 after acquiring an additional 396,410 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,514,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,700,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,428,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,210 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 80,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $6,695,153.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,597 shares of company stock worth $29,063,970. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.