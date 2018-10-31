Paymon Hits Market Capitalization of $458,273.00 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Paymon has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Paymon has a market cap of $458,273.00 and $1,195.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paymon token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Paymon

Paymon launched on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official website is paymon.org . Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paymon is medium.com/@Paymon_official

Buying and Selling Paymon

Paymon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paymon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

