Paycom Software (PAYC) Issues Earnings Results

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software updated its guidance to EPS.

PAYC traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.29. The company had a trading volume of 185,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.63. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $74.35 and a 12-month high of $164.08.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $804,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $1,867,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,200 shares of company stock worth $11,855,816. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.84.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

