Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,822 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Target by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,704,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Target by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Target by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Target by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $54.04 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

